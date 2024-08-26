ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky wants to punish traitors abroad: which politicians and oligarchs fled Ukraine during the war

Zelensky wants to punish traitors abroad: which politicians and oligarchs fled Ukraine during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 187992 views

President Zelenskiy convenes a meeting with security forces to punish traitors who fled Ukraine. Among the known fugitives are MP Dmytruk, oligarch Boholyubov, former MP Rizanenko, and other politicians.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the security forces , with the main topic of the meeting being the punishment of traitors who fled Ukraine. This is an important step in the fight against those who chose to flee instead of protecting national interests in a difficult time for the state. UNN decided to remind you of some of those who have already left Ukraine.

In recent days, the scandal involving MP Artem Dmytruk, known for his support of the UOC-MP, has not subsided. He left Ukraine before he was notified of being suspected of beating a military officer and a law enforcement officer. In connection with Dmytruk's illegal departure, searches have already taken place of civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

Oligarch Gennadiy Boholyubovalso chose to live abroad instead of being suspected in Ukraine. In June 2024, he left the country using an invalid passport. According to media reports, the reason for his escape was the information that he was being prepared to be suspected in the PrivatBank case.

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenkoalso decided to stay abroad. He was twice elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the 97th constituency, which includes the cities of Berezan and Brovary, as well as Baryshiv district and part of Brovary district. It was part of the Brovary district that was occupied by racists at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, Rizanenko chose to stay away from ordinary Brovary residents who had trusted him for years and went abroad.

The former advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych is building his "brilliant" career as an expert on all issues not in Ukraine either. Although, we should not forget that at the beginning of the full-scale war, he was the main communicator for the Presidential Administration.

And these are just a few examples. If we recall all the politicians who built their careers during the time of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, the list would be dozens of pages long.

Among them are Yanukovych's associate Andriy Portnov, pro-Russian politicians Andriy Derkach, Yevhen Muraiev, Taras Kozak, Oleh Voloshyn, Natalia Korolevska and others.

This is only a part of a long list of people who have slipped through the cracks of Ukrainian law enforcement. The names of these people are a reminder of the serious challenges Ukraine faces in its fight against internal enemies.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

