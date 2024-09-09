EU does not recognize Russia's illegal “elections” in occupied Crimea - statement

The EU does not recognize the results of the "elections" held by Russia on September 6-8 in the temporarily occupied Crimea, reiterating that Crimea is Ukraine and pointing out that there is only one clear way out of this war: Russia immediately stops its war and withdraws all its troops and equipment from the territory of Ukraine, according to a statement by the bloc's foreign policy spokesperson on September 9, UNN writes.

Details

"On September 6-8, Russia held partial regional and local elections, including in the illegally annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The EU categorically condemns Russia's holding of the so-called "elections" on Ukrainian territory. They are yet another act of violation of international law, the UN Charter, as well as the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The EU does not recognize these "elections" or their results in Crimea. They are null and void and therefore cannot have any legal effect. The Russian leadership and all those responsible for organizing these illegal actions will be held accountable and face the consequences - the EU emphasized.

"More than a decade after Russia's invasion and illegal annexation of Crimea, the EU reiterates its position: Crimea is Ukraine," the bloc said.

Referring to the UN General Assembly resolution of March 27, 2014, the EU called on Russia to stop undermining the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"There is only one clear way out of this war: Russia immediately ends its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression and withdraws all its troops and equipment from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the statement reads.