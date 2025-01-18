Khortytsia OSGT on Pokrovsk: no enemy in the city, fighting continues on the outskirts

In the Pokrovsk sector, the operational situation remains the most difficult, with no Russian troops in the city, and fighting continues on the outskirts of the agglomeration. This was reported by the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops on Telegram on the night of January 18, UNN reports.

Details

"The operational situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains the most difficult along the contact line. Fierce fighting continues on the outskirts of the agglomeration," the statement said.

The defense forces, as noted, counter the enemy's attempts to realize its numerical superiority and develop an offensive

"Some media and social networks are spreading information about the enemy's presence in Pokrovsk. Such information is not true," reported the Khortytsia OSGT.

On the morning of January 18, the Khortytsia OSGT reported that in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promen, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne and Yantarne. Heavy fighting continues in Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka and Novovasylivka. "The enemy is concentrating its efforts and deploying additional reserves. Despite the losses, he is trying to maintain the pace of advance to capture Pokrovsk and approach its outskirts. Our soldiers are bravely resisting the enemy's attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop the offensive," the Khortytsia OSGT reported.

