“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102651 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102995 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135643 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104587 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138259 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103858 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117033 views

Khortytsia OSGT on Pokrovsk: no enemy in the city, fighting continues on the outskirts

Khortytsia OSGT on Pokrovsk: no enemy in the city, fighting continues on the outskirts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27359 views

In the Pokrovsk sector, fierce fighting continues on the outskirts of the agglomeration. There are no Russian troops in the city, but the enemy is trying to realize its numerical advantage and develop an offensive.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the operational situation remains the most difficult, with no Russian troops in the city, and fighting continues on the outskirts of the agglomeration. This was reported by the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops on Telegram on the night of January 18, UNN reports.

Details 

"The operational situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains the most difficult along the contact line. Fierce fighting continues on the outskirts of the agglomeration," the statement said.

The defense forces, as noted, counter the enemy's attempts to realize its numerical superiority and develop an offensive

"Some media and social networks are spreading information about the enemy's presence in Pokrovsk. Such information is not true," reported the Khortytsia OSGT.

On the morning of January 18, the Khortytsia OSGT reported that in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promen, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne and Yantarne. Heavy fighting continues in Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka and Novovasylivka. "The enemy is concentrating its efforts and deploying additional reserves. Despite the losses, he is trying to maintain the pace of advance to capture Pokrovsk and approach its outskirts. Our soldiers are bravely resisting the enemy's attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop the offensive," the Khortytsia OSGT reported.

174 combat incidents in the frontline in 24 hours: almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector18.01.25, 09:58 • 26787 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War

