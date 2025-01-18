ukenru
02:39 PM • 101259 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102277 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110266 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112913 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134504 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104362 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137444 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117014 views

174 combat incidents in the frontline in 24 hours: almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26787 views

Over the last day, 174 combat engagements took place, 79 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The adversary launched a missile attack, used 2,147 kamikaze drones and made about 4,000 artillery attacks.

174 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on January 18, UNN reports.

In total, 174 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, and used 2,147 kamikaze drones to attack them. The enemy also made about four thousand artillery attacks, including 154 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two air defense facilities of the Russian invaders," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to advance once in the area of Vovchansk in vain.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the past day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near the settlements of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times. He tried to advance near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka and Terny.

In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled an enemy attack near the village of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made 26 attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 19 times near Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector yesterday.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 79 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druha, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne over the last day.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two militants' attacks near Velyka Novosilka and Kostyantynopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy tried to advance once in the direction of Novodanylivka yesterday, but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Huliaipilsky sector.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 attacks by the invaders over the past day," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

