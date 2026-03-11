$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 5210 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 11841 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12229 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16492 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 24323 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 33676 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 32678 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44294 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120437 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87679 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Japanese boxer appeared with Ukrainian symbols at weigh-in before title fight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Nanae Yamaka appeared at the weigh-in before the OPBF fight with Ukrainian symbols on her uniform. Kyrylo Budanov thanked the athlete and Japan for their solidarity.

Japanese boxer appeared with Ukrainian symbols at weigh-in before title fight

Japanese boxer Nanae Yamaka came to the weigh-in ceremony with Ukrainian symbols before the OPBF title fight, thus expressing support for Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the OP, today Ukraine receives support from many countries around the world, and the blue and yellow colors have become a symbol of the struggle for freedom.

Today, the entire free world speaks the language of solidarity with Ukraine. The blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag have become a symbol of courage, resilience, and the struggle for the right to be free 

– Budanov noted.

He also drew attention to the gesture of support from the Japanese athlete.

On the eve of an important fight for the OPBF championship title, Japanese boxer Nanae Yamaka came to the weigh-in ceremony with Ukrainian symbols. The blue and yellow ears of wheat and a heart on her uniform are an open gesture of solidarity that millions of people in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world see 

– he wrote.

Budanov thanked the athlete for supporting Ukraine, and also Japan for diplomatic assistance and partnership.

Thank you, Nanae, for your stance and I wish you sporting victories. Thank you, Japan, for your unwavering diplomatic support for Ukraine and reliable partnership 

– he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sports strongly condemned the International Paralympic Committee's disregard for Ukrainian athletes11.03.26, 18:00 • 1264 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Sports
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Office of the President of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Japan
Ukraine