Japanese boxer appeared with Ukrainian symbols at weigh-in before title fight

Japanese boxer Nanae Yamaka came to the weigh-in ceremony with Ukrainian symbols before the OPBF title fight, thus expressing support for Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the OP, today Ukraine receives support from many countries around the world, and the blue and yellow colors have become a symbol of the struggle for freedom.

Today, the entire free world speaks the language of solidarity with Ukraine. The blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag have become a symbol of courage, resilience, and the struggle for the right to be free – Budanov noted.

He also drew attention to the gesture of support from the Japanese athlete.

On the eve of an important fight for the OPBF championship title, Japanese boxer Nanae Yamaka came to the weigh-in ceremony with Ukrainian symbols. The blue and yellow ears of wheat and a heart on her uniform are an open gesture of solidarity that millions of people in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world see – he wrote.

Budanov thanked the athlete for supporting Ukraine, and also Japan for diplomatic assistance and partnership.

Thank you, Nanae, for your stance and I wish you sporting victories. Thank you, Japan, for your unwavering diplomatic support for Ukraine and reliable partnership – he added.

