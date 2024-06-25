Japan eases visa requirements for Ukrainians
Japan has simplified its visa regime for Ukrainian citizens starting June 24 to promote cultural exchange, commercial relations, and support for Ukraine's recovery.
On June 24, Japan eased visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens. UNN reports this with reference to the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during the Global Peace Summit that the country will strengthen effortsto support Ukraine in the energy sector and to restore security to millions of people.
