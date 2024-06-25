Japan eases visa requirements for Ukrainians

On June 24, Japan eased visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens. UNN reports this with reference to the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine.

On June 24, Japan eased visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens. This is another step towards further development of bilateral relations between Japan and Ukraine, including the promotion of cultural exchange, commercial relations between the two countries and support for Ukraine's reconstruction efforts - , the statement said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during the Global Peace Summit that the country will strengthen effortsto support Ukraine in the energy sector and to restore security to millions of people.

Japan will provide $188 million to restore Ukrainian business