Japan, Australia and India to send foreign ministers to Trump's inauguration - Reuters

Japan, Australia, and India will send their foreign ministers to Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Asian top diplomats will arrive in the United States to establish contacts with the Trump administration and confirm their countries' readiness to continue to maintain close ties with the United States.

In particular, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, who will be the first member of the Japanese cabinet to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the US president, said that Tokyo is seeking to build trusting relations with the Trump administration.

Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar is also going to attend the inauguration at the invitation of the Trump team and meet with officials of the new US administration.

Trump sets record for inauguration fundraising: tech giants pitch in

On Sunday, Australian top diplomat Penny Wong also announced that she would attend Trump's inauguration, calling her trip to the United States an important opportunity to discuss the prospects for strengthening the partnership between Canberra and Washington, particularly in the economic and security spheres.

She added that Australia's center-left Labor government is confident of maintaining a strong alliance with the United States, its largest security partner, under the new Republican administration.

Recall

Xi Jinping will send a representative to Trump's inauguration instead of attending in person. The Chinese envoy will hold talks with the US president-elect's team to ease tensions between the two countries.