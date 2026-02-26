Japan allocates $41 million to Ukraine for community recovery

Japan allocates about $41 million for the restoration of Ukrainian communities, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Community Development.

Details

Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome signed an Agreement (in the form of an exchange of notes) on the provision of grant assistance for the implementation of the fifth phase of the Emergency Recovery Program.

The Government of Japan allocates 6.2 billion Japanese yen (approximately 41 million US dollars) for Ukraine's urgent reconstruction needs. This stage of funding is aimed at strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure and supporting socially significant sectors. - the message says.

According to the agency, the funds will be distributed through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in four priority areas: municipal infrastructure, healthcare, support for the agricultural sector, and support for public broadcasting.

Today's signing is another step in strengthening our strategic partnership with Japan. We are launching the fifth phase of the Emergency Recovery Program, which since 2023 has become one of the most effective tools for operational support of our communities. This agreement opens the way to finalizing the Grant Agreement with JICA, where projects and procurements will be clearly detailed. The agreement covers support not only for critical infrastructure, but also for medicine and the media sphere - sectors that are the foundation of our state's resilience. We thank the Government of Japan for its unwavering faith in Ukraine and its systematic approach to our reconstruction. - Kuleba notes.

Within the framework of previous phases of the Emergency Recovery Program, 100 billion Japanese yen were allocated, thanks to which communities, state institutions and departments received a wide range of assistance: special equipment for clearing rubble, generators and other energy equipment, modular bridges, equipment and rails for restoring railway infrastructure, as well as equipment for water utilities, communal enterprises, humanitarian demining, medical equipment for regional hospitals, equipment for educational institutions and support.

Japan to allocate $6 billion to support Ukraine in 2026