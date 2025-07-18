$41.870.05
Jaguar Land Rover postpones launch of new electric cars: new terms and reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

Jaguar Land Rover is postponing the release of new Range Rover and Jaguar electric vehicles for additional testing and to await an increase in demand. Deliveries of the Range Rover Electric will not begin until next year at the earliest, and Jaguar models may also be delayed by several months.

Jaguar Land Rover postpones launch of new electric cars: new terms and reasons

Britain's largest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, has postponed the planned launches of its new Range Rover and Jaguar electric car models to conduct additional tests and await an increase in demand, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

JLR wrote to customers awaiting the Range Rover Electric that deliveries of the new version of the model would not begin until next year, although sales were initially planned to start in late 2025.

Two sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said that two planned Jaguar models, long-awaited after a viral rebranding in pink and blue, could also be delayed by several months compared to initial plans.

JLR has been hit by US President Donald Trump's tariffs in recent months. This week, the company reported a 15.1% drop in sales for the three months ending in June, following a temporary suspension of exports to the US. The company also launched a voluntary redundancy program for up to 500 managers to cut costs.

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 500 UK jobs amid falling sales and customs uncertainty17.07.25, 13:21 • 4630 views

However, sales are expected to grow as the UK's trade deal with the US provides for a 10% reduction in tariffs on the first 100,000 cars exported. The company has reported profits for the last 10 consecutive quarters after taking measures to recover.

The carmaker, owned by the Indian conglomerate Tata, has been more cautious in adopting electric technology than its luxury car rivals. This threatened it with high penalties for failing to meet electric vehicle sales targets in the UK. However, this pressure eased after Britain relaxed rules, known as the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, in response to active lobbying from carmakers, including JLR.

A JLR spokesperson stated: "By 2030, JLR will sell electric versions of all its luxury brands. Our plans and vehicle architecture are flexible, allowing us to adapt to various market and customer requirements. We strive for the highest standards of design, functionality, and quality and will launch new models at a convenient time for our customers, our business, and individual markets."

Production of the first post-rebranding Jaguar EV, currently known as Type 00, is scheduled to begin in August 2026, a source familiar with the production schedule said. While prices have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to cost over £100,000 (€115,500). A second Jaguar model may not appear until December 2027.

Production of the new electric version of the Range Rover Velar is also set to begin in April 2026, although, according to the source, the release date may be delayed. Production of an electric model under the Defender sub-brand could begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Two sources familiar with JLR's production processes said the delays were partly due to the need for extensive testing, as these are the first electric models produced directly by the manufacturer. JLR previously sold the electric Jaguar I-Pace, but it was assembled by a contract manufacturer.

One source said the delays might not cause JLR financial losses, as they would allow the company to continue selling its profitable gasoline and diesel hybrid versions. JLR said that "the delay has benefited us" and "let's take our time," the source added.

JLR's slower transition to electric vehicles will also coincide with the start of production at the battery factory being built by Tata in Somerset. The factory, built by the subsidiary Agratas, is scheduled to begin production in the last quarter of 2027, according to Tata Motors' latest investor appeal. This is a year later than the company originally planned.

Global EV sales up 24% - report15.07.25, 15:09 • 4424 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
