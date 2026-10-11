Jaguar is preparing a new electric crossover that will not compete with Range Rover

British automaker Jaguar is developing a second model as part of a major brand relaunch, under which it plans to switch entirely to premium-segment electric vehicles. The new model could be named the Type 02 and appear by 2030, Autoblog reports, citing Automotive News and carsales, writes UNN.

Details

Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover confirmed that the company is already planning its next vehicle, but will initially focus on launching the Type 01 electric model.

Jaguar’s immediate priority is to bring the Type 01 to market. Once that is done, we will introduce a second vehicle. The next model will appear by 2030 – Glover said.

What is known about the future electric vehicle

According to preliminary information, Jaguar’s second model will be an electric crossover with a raised body, providing greater practicality for everyday use compared with the low-slung Type 01. At the same time, the company does not plan to position the new model as a direct competitor to the Range Rover.

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The vehicle is expected to use Jaguar’s Electric Architecture (JEA) platform, which also underpins the first model of the new generation. The crossover’s design is expected to retain the distinctive features of the brand’s updated styling.

According to carsales, the new model could be unveiled as early as 2028. This will take place after deliveries of the Type 01 to customers begin, which is scheduled for the second half of 2027. At the same time, the official presentation date for Jaguar’s second electric vehicle has not yet been announced.

Jaguar aims to establish itself in the exclusive luxury electric vehicle segment, focusing on design, premium quality, and limited sales volumes instead of mass production.

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