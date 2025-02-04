ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103793 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 96314 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113376 views
09:52 AM • 29539 views
09:59 AM • 107837 views
02:39 PM • 33442 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124871 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130535 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 163290 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153323 views
03:20 PM • 3947 views
02:48 PM • 10760 views
09:59 AM • 107837 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113376 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138816 views
Izyum missile strike: number of wounded rises to 55, most of them officials

Izyum missile strike: number of wounded rises to 55, most of them officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27343 views

An Iskander missile strike on Izyum killed 5 people and wounded 55, including three children. Administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged, most of the victims were employees of state institutions.

A rocket attack on Izyum, Kharkiv region, wounded 55 people, including three children. Most of the victims are employees of state institutions, including the tax office, the Service for Children and a medical college. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN

A 44-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, two women and one man were killed by a missile strike, presumably an Iskander type, their identities are being established 

- noted Syniehubov.

He said that 55 people were injured, including three children.

Among them are a 6-year-old boy and girls aged 14 and 16. The 14-year-old girl is in serious condition. The boy and the 16-year-old girl on average 

- said the head of the RMA.

Sinegubov said that the shelling partially destroyed the administrative building of the Izium City Council, damaged another administrative building and smashed windows in three apartment buildings.

According to him, most of the victims are employees of the tax office, the Children's Service, the executive service, the medical college and other institutions.

Recall

On February 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city of Izium. According to preliminary data, a ballistic missile was used and hit an administrative building.

Rocket attack in Kharkiv region damages 170 apartments. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
kharkivKharkiv

