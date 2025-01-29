It's not a reversal of the federal funding freeze: the White House reacted to media reports

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 62523 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86827 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108934 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128515 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103238 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133179 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103700 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101580 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 42858 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116667 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 48928 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111208 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 62523 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165355 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 16848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21351 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111208 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116667 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139551 views
It's not a reversal of the federal funding freeze: the White House reacted to media reports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39874 views

The White House press secretary clarified that only the OMB memorandum has been rescinded, not the federal funding freeze. The President's executive orders on federal funding remain in effect and will be enforced.

The White House says that the freeze on federal funding was not canceled, it is about one of the memorandum - "to end the confusion". This was reported White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt in social network X, reports UNN.

It's not a repeal of the federal funding freeze. It's just a repeal of the OMB memorandum. Why? To end the confusion created by the injunction 

- Livitt wrote.

She stated that the President's Executive Orders on federal funding remain in full force and effect and will be strictly enforced.

Previously

As wrote The Washington Post, U.S. President Donald Trump reversed a freeze on federal grants and financial aid that had caused a wave of concern among government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Recall

Trump on his first day in office suspended all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days for review. It is unclear how many funds will be affected, as many programs have already been funded by Congress.

Already later, on January 24, the media, in particular Politico, reportedthat U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suspended for 90 days the issuance of most foreign aid grants, which could also apply to Ukraine. 

USAID Ukraine's internal correspondence said that no decision had been made yet, but positive signals were coming from Washington. Therefore, the agency temporarily suspended the issuance of stop-work orders.  At the same time, USAID urged staff to evaluate the programs and find ways to align them with the secretary of state's directive to strengthen U.S. security. Ukrainian officials and NGO representatives caution that without Rubio's authorization, key projects, such as support for schools, hospitals, and economic and energy infrastructure development, could be jeopardized.

At the same time USAID Ukraine was ordered to stop all projects and spending. 

Antonina Tumanova

