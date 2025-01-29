It's not a reversal of the federal funding freeze: the White House reacted to media reports

The White House says that the freeze on federal funding was not canceled, it is about one of the memorandum - "to end the confusion". This was reported White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt in social network X, reports UNN.

It's not a repeal of the federal funding freeze. It's just a repeal of the OMB memorandum. Why? To end the confusion created by the injunction - Livitt wrote.

She stated that the President's Executive Orders on federal funding remain in full force and effect and will be strictly enforced.

Previously

As wrote The Washington Post, U.S. President Donald Trump reversed a freeze on federal grants and financial aid that had caused a wave of concern among government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Recall

Trump on his first day in office suspended all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days for review. It is unclear how many funds will be affected, as many programs have already been funded by Congress.

Already later, on January 24, the media, in particular Politico, reportedthat U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suspended for 90 days the issuance of most foreign aid grants, which could also apply to Ukraine.

USAID Ukraine's internal correspondence said that no decision had been made yet, but positive signals were coming from Washington. Therefore, the agency temporarily suspended the issuance of stop-work orders. At the same time, USAID urged staff to evaluate the programs and find ways to align them with the secretary of state's directive to strengthen U.S. security. Ukrainian officials and NGO representatives caution that without Rubio's authorization, key projects, such as support for schools, hospitals, and economic and energy infrastructure development, could be jeopardized.

At the same time USAID Ukraine was ordered to stop all projects and spending.