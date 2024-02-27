It's "loud" in Russian Kursk: explosions were heard

Today, February 27, loud explosions were heard in the Russian city of Kursk. Enemy aircraft are working in the sky above the city. This is reported by local publics, UNN reports.

Details

According to local public and Telegram channels, the explosions were heard at around 12:40 a.m.

Later, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, wrote that the Russian air force was operating in the sky.

On the night of February 15, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in the Kursk region of Russia. A fire broke out.