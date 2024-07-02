It's dangerous to leave pets in cars in the heat: tips for pet owners
Kyiv • UNN
On hot days, leaving pets in closed cars for even a few minutes can be deadly due to extremely high temperatures, so pets should be left at home with access to fresh water or taken with you, and outdoor pets should be provided with water bowls.
On hot days, do not leave your pets in closed cars. Even a few minutes in a car at high temperatures can be fatal for animals. Oleksandr Voznyi, Head of the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation at KCSA, told how to help pets in the heat, UNN reports.
"Friends, an important reminder: do not leave animals in the car in the heat. At high temperatures, it is very dangerous and can have fatal consequences," Vorzny wrote on Facebook.
He pointed out that in summer, the temperature in a car can rise to +50°C and higher, and open windows do not save the situation. Even a few minutes in a closed car under the sun can be critical for an animal.
Wozny recommends:
- If possible, leave pets at home;
- Ensure that they always have access to fresh drinking water;
- If you take it with you, never leave it alone in the car.
He also thanked the shops, cafes, restaurants, gas stations and other public institutions that allow animals to stay on their territory.
In addition, Voznyi told us how to help street animals in the heat:
- Place a bowl of water near your home or office;
- Refresh the water throughout the day.