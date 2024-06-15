Italy will support Ukraine's recovery - Tayani
Italy will send Ukraine a new package of military aid and support the country's reconstruction efforts.
Italy is ready to send a new military aid package to Ukraine and will support the country's recovery. This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, reports UNN.
We are also ready to send a new package of armed assistance, but we will also support Ukraine's reconstruction. Count on us, count on Italy
Italy plans to provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth 140 million euros.