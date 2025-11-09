Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms

Italian Senator and leader of the liberal party "Azione" Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms on his wrist. This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's post on social network X.

"This tattoo will last a lifetime" - Calenda captioned the published photo.

Calenda consistently advocates for supporting Ukraine in the war and insists that Kyiv should receive all necessary weapons and resources to fight Russian aggression.

I chose Ukraine because Ukrainian guys a few kilometers away from us are defending us from a dangerous killer, Putin, who has plans for Europe. And because I am attached to the fact that I was there, I saw them, I know about their courage, and therefore I am happy to be with them - explained the politician in a comment to tg.la7.

On his Facebook page, on the same day, November 8, he shared an excerpt of his speech in support of Ukrainians: "The West is falling apart, and today democracies are falling, and with them freedom. It is time to defend it by creating a bold alternative to this shameful bipopulism."

