November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Border guards thanked Angelina Jolie for supporting Ukraine: the star was presented with national symbols

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie received gratitude from the border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment for her constant support of Ukraine. She was presented with a set of national symbols and a coin of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie received gratitude from border guards for her continuous support of Ukraine and attention to those affected by the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a token of gratitude, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment presented Angelina Jolie with a set of Ukrainian national symbols and a coin of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

- the post reads. 

This gift became a sign of gratitude for her humanitarian work and support for the Ukrainian people.

Angelina Jolie continues to call on the international community to help internally displaced persons and those suffering from the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Her activities are aimed at drawing attention to the humanitarian problems caused by Russian aggression.

The State Border Guard Service thanked the actress for supporting Ukraine and noted that such gestures of solidarity from global opinion leaders are of great importance to Ukrainians.

Recall

Hollywood star and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv. She spoke with medics, volunteers, and families living under the threat of shelling.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
