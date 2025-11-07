Border guards thanked Angelina Jolie for supporting Ukraine: the star was presented with national symbols

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie received gratitude from border guards for her continuous support of Ukraine and attention to those affected by the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a token of gratitude, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment presented Angelina Jolie with a set of Ukrainian national symbols and a coin of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. - the post reads.

This gift became a sign of gratitude for her humanitarian work and support for the Ukrainian people.

Angelina Jolie continues to call on the international community to help internally displaced persons and those suffering from the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Her activities are aimed at drawing attention to the humanitarian problems caused by Russian aggression.

The State Border Guard Service thanked the actress for supporting Ukraine and noted that such gestures of solidarity from global opinion leaders are of great importance to Ukrainians.

Recall

Hollywood star and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv. She spoke with medics, volunteers, and families living under the threat of shelling.