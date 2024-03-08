It will warm up to +12° in Ukraine by the end of the week - forecasters

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14772 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 45477 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37687 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 200033 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182138 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173800 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219707 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248917 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154738 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 9830 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 45477 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 200033 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163397 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182138 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9048 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18873 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19565 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30826 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38721 views
It will warm up to +12° in Ukraine by the end of the week - forecasters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22062 views

No significant precipitation is expected in Ukraine over the next three days, with temperatures ranging from 0-6°C below zero at night to 1-12°C above zero during the day and northwest winds shifting to southeast at 3-10 m/s.

It will warm up to +12° in Ukraine by the end of the week - forecasters

No significant precipitation is expected in Ukraine by the end of the week, with temperatures ranging from 6°C below zero at night to 12°C above zero during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no significant precipitation in Ukraine over the next three days.

Northwest wind with a shift to southeast, 3-10 m/s.

The temperature will be 0-6° below zero at night, minus 9° in the east and in the Carpathians; 1-7° during the day, March 8 in Transcarpathia and Crimea, and 7-12° over the weekend in the western, March 10 and southern regions.

Warm as in early April: new temperature records in Kyiv08.02.24, 17:02 • 22763 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Crimea
Ukraine
