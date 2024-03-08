It will warm up to +12° in Ukraine by the end of the week - forecasters

No significant precipitation is expected in Ukraine by the end of the week, with temperatures ranging from 6°C below zero at night to 12°C above zero during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no significant precipitation in Ukraine over the next three days.

Northwest wind with a shift to southeast, 3-10 m/s.

The temperature will be 0-6° below zero at night, minus 9° in the east and in the Carpathians; 1-7° during the day, March 8 in Transcarpathia and Crimea, and 7-12° over the weekend in the western, March 10 and southern regions.

Warm as in early April: new temperature records in Kyiv