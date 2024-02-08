Warm as in early April: new temperature records in Kyiv

Another temperature record was set in Kyiv - in particular, February 7 was the warmest day in the history of observations, the temperature on that day corresponded to April 1, according to the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, UNN reports.

Details

According to the observatory's weather station, two temperature records were set in the capital on February 7.

The maximum air temperature, as indicated, reached 9.7°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the previous record for this day in 2004.

The average daily air temperature, as noted, was the highest on record for this day and amounted to 6.9°C, which exceeded the previous record figure for the same year in 2004 by 0.4°C, and the climatic norm by 10.5°C.

"According to long-term indicators, this air temperature corresponds to April 1," climatologists said.

Hottest January on record sees the world reach 1.7°C warming mark