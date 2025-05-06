It will rain in almost the entire country: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 6, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain expected in almost the entire country. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that moderate rains will fall, with slight short-term rains in the North. Only in the East and South-East without precipitation.

Wind north-easterly, in the southern and eastern parts south-westerly. Gusts of 5-10 meters per second - the message says.

At night, the air temperature will be +8 – +13, in the northern regions - +4 – +9 degrees. In the afternoon, mostly +11 – +16. Only in the East and South-East the air will warm up to +20 – +25 degrees.

Cloudy weather with rain is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 13-15°C.

