It will rain in almost the entire country: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 2166 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 35728 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 114001 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 173836 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 176284 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 175674 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190112 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236580 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113948 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 107116 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
3m/s
70%
750 mm
Popular news

More than 30 people were evacuated from Sumy region - State Emergency Service

May 5, 07:11 PM • 5788 views

Explosions heard in Odesa: enemy attacking the city center and Peresyp district

May 5, 07:26 PM • 6236 views

The winner of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine

May 5, 08:02 PM • 11538 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5440 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

11:52 PM • 13116 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 71792 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 173836 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 176284 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 236580 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 104315 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 5622 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 75611 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 74418 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 80570 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 38151 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

It will rain in almost the entire country: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

On May 6, cloudy weather with rain is expected in Ukraine in almost the entire territory, except for the East and South-East. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from +11 to +16 degrees.

It will rain in almost the entire country: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 6, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain expected in almost the entire country. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that moderate rains will fall, with slight short-term rains in the North. Only in the East and South-East without precipitation.

Wind north-easterly, in the southern and eastern parts south-westerly. Gusts of 5-10 meters per second

- the message says.

At night, the air temperature will be +8 – +13, in the northern regions - +4 – +9 degrees. In the afternoon, mostly +11 – +16. Only in the East and South-East the air will warm up to +20 – +25 degrees.

Cloudy weather with rain is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 13-15°C.

World Asthma Day and No Diet Day: What else can be celebrated on May 606.05.25, 06:25 • 534 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.17
Bitcoin
$94,460.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,368.99
Ethereum
$1,806.61