It will get warmer in Ukraine: comfortable weather during the day, but frosts at night - Didenko
Kyiv • UNN
On October 16 and 17, dry and warmer weather is expected in Ukraine with daytime temperatures of +10+15 degrees, but frosts are possible at night down to +2+6 degrees. From October 18 in the west, and from October 19 throughout the country, a cold snap and rains are forecast.
An anticyclonic band of high atmospheric pressure will block precipitation, so no rain is expected on October 16. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of forecaster Natalka Didenko.
Details
We are preparing to warm up a bit... On October 16 and 17, dry and warmer weather will prevail in Ukraine.
The forecaster points to a powerful band of anticyclone and high atmospheric pressure, due to which Ukraine will be without rain and snow from October 16.
Thus, humidity or cloudy weather can only be caused by fogs, Didenko warns.
The air temperature at night will remain low.
Expected +2+6 degrees, in some places frosts
But during the day on October 16, a comfortable air temperature is expected.
In most regions of Ukraine it will be warmer: +10+15 degrees. And in the northeast it will be colder: +7+11 degrees
Colder at the end of the week
On October 18, there will be more rain, a cold snap will begin in the western regions, and on October 19, both rain and a noticeable cold snap almost everywhere in Ukraine to daytime +5+9 degrees, - warns the folk forecaster.
Recall
On October 15, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine, only in the northeast a light rain is possible.
From October 15 to 17, ground frosts are expected in Ukraine, especially in the southern, central, eastern, and Sumy regions.