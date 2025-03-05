It will get warmer in Ukraine: closer to the weekend - almost 20 degrees
In Ukraine, a warming up to +14-18 degrees and sunny weather is expected by the end of the week. From March 14-15, forecasters predict another cold snap.
On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday it will be sunny throughout the day, with light winds and no precipitation. However, the temporary warming will be followed by a cooling period. This is stated in the forecast by forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.
By the end of the week, it will be very warm in Ukraine. During the daytime, the maximum air temperature will reach +14+16, in some places in the center and south up to +18 degrees. - reports the meteorologist on her social media page.
According to Didenko, in the coming weekdays, the wind will still persist, with stormy gusts of 15-20 meters per second. However, on March 7, 8, and 9, it will calm down and be moderate or even light.
In Kyiv on March 6:
- no precipitation,
- the wind is strong and gusty,
- daytime air temperature up to +15 degrees.
According to Didenko, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday it will be dry, clear, the wind will weaken, and sunny weather is also expected throughout the day:
On Friday +15 degrees - on Saturday and Sunday it will be a bit cooler, +10+12 degrees. The next cooling in Ukraine is expected from March 14-15.
The next cooling in Ukraine is expected from March 14-15, warns the forecaster.
