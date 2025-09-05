“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

Details regarding security guarantees are still being worked out, but there is already a plan for coordinating allied countries in protecting the sky and at sea. It also involves the deployment of thousands of troops, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist about information in the media space regarding the deployment of 10,000 foreign troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees, Zelenskyy replied that it was too early to announce all the details, but there is a plan, and it includes certain points.

There will be coordination of countries for sky protection... with an understanding of the number of aircraft, commands. And also coordination at sea, and we also understand which countries are ready to implement what, and also this issue... what you mentioned, that there is information about the deployment of 10,000... again, I will not talk about the number, but... it will definitely not be in units, but in thousands, and that's a fact - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine has a security guarantee plan, but the details are not yet disclosed. The key elements remain coordination with partners on air and sea defense, as well as strengthening the army after the war.