“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
08:58 AM • 11712 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 20616 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
08:19 AM • 18368 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 33090 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 34325 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 49340 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41366 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41300 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41537 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 11385 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO07:27 AM • 10670 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 22453 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 19922 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 8678 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 5250 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 22474 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 33094 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 28242 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 62172 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 24415 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 62172 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 24586 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 29766 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 31425 views
Fake news
Financial Times
S-400 missile system
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

Ukraine and its allies are working out the details of security guarantees, which will include coordination of air and sea defense. Thousands of troops are planned to be deployed, although the exact number is not disclosed.

“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

Details regarding security guarantees are still being worked out, but there is already a plan for coordinating allied countries in protecting the sky and at sea. It also involves the deployment of thousands of troops, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked by a journalist about information in the media space regarding the deployment of 10,000 foreign troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees, Zelenskyy replied that it was too early to announce all the details, but there is a plan, and it includes certain points.

There will be coordination of countries for sky protection... with an understanding of the number of aircraft, commands. And also coordination at sea, and we also understand which countries are ready to implement what, and also this issue... what you mentioned, that there is information about the deployment of 10,000... again, I will not talk about the number, but... it will definitely not be in units, but in thousands, and that's a fact

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine has a security guarantee plan, but the details are not yet disclosed. The key elements remain coordination with partners on air and sea defense, as well as strengthening the army after the war.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine