05:49 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

It snowed in the resort of Bukovel: video is circulating on social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Today, snowfall was recorded in Bukovel, and yesterday, white covers were observed on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. On September 30, heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, and the air temperature dropped to -3°C.

Today, snowfall was recorded in the resort town of Bukovel, and white covers were also observed yesterday on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, writes UNN.

Details

Videos of snowfall covering the Carpathians in mid-autumn are being published on social media.

We remind you that the State Emergency Service of Prykarpattia reported that on September 30, heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, and the air temperature dropped to -3°C.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Natalia Ptukha, a forecaster at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reported that the nearest frosts are expected in the western regions of Ukraine, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions. It is predicted that the frosts will be on the soil surface.

She also explained that it is impossible to predict what winter will be like in Ukraine this year. However, according to her, the trend of the last ten years shows that climate change makes winter in Ukraine warmer every year. She also clarified that in recent years, Ukraine has had an unstable snow cover. Previously, it was recorded from the beginning of November. However, now it is an episodic phenomenon.

Alona Utkina

