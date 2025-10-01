IT Meets held in Vinnytsia: Main topic - the future of service business and the role of CEO

"IT Meets. Service Business 2025: Lead & Deliver" took place in Vinnytsia, UNN reports.

The event was useful for owners and CEOs of IT service companies, department heads, project managers, business analysts, HR specialists, and those who build relationships with clients.

In 2025, the IT service business is experiencing a turning point, as clients are no longer satisfied with quick task execution and expect strategic thinking and proactivity from companies. IT Meets was initiated for a productive conversation about what loyalty, profitability, and sustainability of companies truly depend on in an unstable market.

The event gathered top representatives of Ukrainian IT, who discussed effective business development strategies.

Representatives of leading companies shared their experience: Wiseboard, ELEKS, Sombra, IT Association of Vinnytsia, Teamvoy, E-commerce, EPAM, Covent IT, Tietoevry Create Ukraine, RIA.com, and other specialists who are well aware of market realities.

Photo: IT Meets

Participants talked about practical steps that help companies scale in unstable conditions, remain competitive, and discover new opportunities during market unpredictability.

"The topic of service business in 2025 is being discussed today because this is the area that is most affected by instability and global competition. Ukrainian IT companies are used to responding quickly to challenges, but today requires building growth strategies in advance. This event has become a platform where industry leaders share tools that help maintain competitiveness, open new markets, and form mature business models in conditions where the rules of the game change daily," the organizers comment.

Much attention was paid to how to properly build financial products, enter new markets, maintaining a balance between high risks and real value for customers. They also talked about the role of managers, on whom the quality of projects and the profitability of companies depend.

Photo: IT Meets

No less important was the discussion of the CEO's tasks in 2025. Specialists shared their experience in forming a mature organizational structure that provides stability, and told how to build an employer brand that attracts talented specialists and creates a space where people want to work and develop. A lot of attention was paid to optimizing internal processes, because the effectiveness of team management and the speed of project implementation depend on this.

Photo: IT Meets

Experts emphasized that modern service business can no longer afford to be static. Clients expect quick solutions, transparent communication, and stable results. Companies must look for innovative tools, implement new approaches to strengthening loyalty, and always be ready for global competition.

The event was supported by Favbet Tech — the company was among the initiators of the country's first AI committee, and according to the results of the year, according to information from the "Diia.City" project, the company entered the top 5 largest taxpayers among "Diia.City" residents. Today, Favbet Tech is in the Top 50 IT companies in Ukraine, as reported by DOU, is a member of the IT Ukraine Association, and is actively developing the artificial intelligence direction.

"The service business is changing very quickly. Such events provide an opportunity to exchange experience and better understand what solutions are already shaping market trends today. It is important for us to be part of this process," comments Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.