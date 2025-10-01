IT Meets held in Vinnytsia: Main topic - the future of service business and the role of CEO

$41.140.18
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11419 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 12962 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25818 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 21096 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 20156 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 53832 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40907 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31532 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48634 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25749 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 41994 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 25775 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 31709 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 27933 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21388 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11419 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 14639 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25820 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 17388 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21482 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 28011 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 42061 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 26865 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 30256 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 40240 views
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

IT Meets held in Vinnytsia: Main topic - the future of service business and the role of CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

The event "IT Meets. Service Business 2025: Lead & Deliver" took place in Vinnytsia, where strategies for the development of IT companies in an unstable market were discussed. Representatives of leading companies shared their experience in scaling and maintaining competitiveness.

IT Meets held in Vinnytsia: Main topic - the future of service business and the role of CEO

"IT Meets. Service Business 2025: Lead & Deliver" took place in Vinnytsia, UNN reports.

The event was useful for owners and CEOs of IT service companies, department heads, project managers, business analysts, HR specialists, and those who build relationships with clients.

In 2025, the IT service business is experiencing a turning point, as clients are no longer satisfied with quick task execution and expect strategic thinking and proactivity from companies. IT Meets was initiated for a productive conversation about what loyalty, profitability, and sustainability of companies truly depend on in an unstable market.

The event gathered top representatives of Ukrainian IT, who discussed effective business development strategies.

Representatives of leading companies shared their experience: Wiseboard, ELEKS, Sombra, IT Association of Vinnytsia, Teamvoy, E-commerce, EPAM, Covent IT, Tietoevry Create Ukraine, RIA.com, and other specialists who are well aware of market realities.

Photo: IT Meets
Photo: IT Meets

Participants talked about practical steps that help companies scale in unstable conditions, remain competitive, and discover new opportunities during market unpredictability.

"The topic of service business in 2025 is being discussed today because this is the area that is most affected by instability and global competition. Ukrainian IT companies are used to responding quickly to challenges, but today requires building growth strategies in advance. This event has become a platform where industry leaders share tools that help maintain competitiveness, open new markets, and form mature business models in conditions where the rules of the game change daily," the organizers comment.

Much attention was paid to how to properly build financial products, enter new markets, maintaining a balance between high risks and real value for customers. They also talked about the role of managers, on whom the quality of projects and the profitability of companies depend.

Photo: IT Meets
Photo: IT Meets

No less important was the discussion of the CEO's tasks in 2025. Specialists shared their experience in forming a mature organizational structure that provides stability, and told how to build an employer brand that attracts talented specialists and creates a space where people want to work and develop. A lot of attention was paid to optimizing internal processes, because the effectiveness of team management and the speed of project implementation depend on this.

Photo: IT Meets
Photo: IT Meets

Experts emphasized that modern service business can no longer afford to be static. Clients expect quick solutions, transparent communication, and stable results. Companies must look for innovative tools, implement new approaches to strengthening loyalty, and always be ready for global competition.

The event was supported by Favbet Tech — the company was among the initiators of the country's first AI committee, and according to the results of the year, according to information from the "Diia.City" project, the company entered the top 5 largest taxpayers among "Diia.City" residents. Today, Favbet Tech is in the Top 50 IT companies in Ukraine, as reported by DOU, is a member of the IT Ukraine Association, and is actively developing the artificial intelligence direction.

"The service business is changing very quickly. Such events provide an opportunity to exchange experience and better understand what solutions are already shaping market trends today. It is important for us to be part of this process," comments Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
Vinnytsia