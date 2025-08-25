$41.280.07
It is on our land today that the battle of good and evil takes place - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia's war against Ukraine is a battle of good and evil. He thanked those present for understanding what is good and evil in this war.

It is on our land today that the battle of good and evil takes place - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's war against Ukraine is a battle between good and evil. He emphasized that this war is not just an aggression of one state against another, but a war of worldviews, writes UNN with reference to the President's speech during the prayer breakfast.

Details

This is more than just an aggression of one state against another. This is a war of worldviews. This is a war of fundamental phenomena. It is on our land today that the battle between good and evil is taking place. Ukrainians know this, and everyone has their own examples, their own moments from this life, when you saw evil, and when you saw God

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President also thanked everyone present for understanding what is good and evil in this war.

We thank you for understanding who is who in this war. Understanding what is good and evil, and which side we are on. I want to thank everyone for this support, for this struggle

 - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg expressed hope that next year Ukraine may celebrate Independence Day in peace. He emphasized that a complex process of achieving security guarantees and peace is underway, which is much more difficult than the war itself.

Pavlo Zinchenko

