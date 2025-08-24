$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 40160 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 45141 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 40431 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 25671 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 50681 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33375 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 33593 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26286 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25629 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14661 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
"It is not given - it is fought for and affirmed": Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated his fellow citizens on Independence Day, noting that Ukrainians are celebrating the 34th anniversary in battle. He emphasized that true Independence is impossible without a strong army.

"It is not given - it is fought for and affirmed": Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

History proves: Independence is for the strong, it is not given, it is fought for and asserted. This is stated in the greetings to Ukrainians on Independence Day from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukrainians are celebrating the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Independence in battle with the eternal enemy.

For the twelfth year, we have been fighting for our freedom. For the fourth year, we have been repelling a full-scale invasion. The Ukrainian people will never surrender and will not give up their Independence. Today, we continue the great work of Ukrainian Heroes of the past, who gained an independent Ukraine with sweat and blood

- noted Syrskyi.

He emphasized that true Independence is impossible without a strong and modern army.

"For the right of the people to be free, our army pays the highest price. We remember every fallen soldier... Thank you to everyone who holds the line and moves forward in this mighty formation. Who fights for freedom with weapons in hand and destroys the enemy. Who strengthens our defense and supports our army

- wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In his conviction, Ukrainians will defend our Independence.

"Its best guarantor is our army. Every brave soldier, sergeant, and officer," Syrskyi summarized.

Recall

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 34th anniversary of Independence. This year marks the fourth celebration under the conditions of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier23.08.25, 09:14 • 45138 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine