"It is not given - it is fought for and affirmed": Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated his fellow citizens on Independence Day, noting that Ukrainians are celebrating the 34th anniversary in battle. He emphasized that true Independence is impossible without a strong army.
History proves: Independence is for the strong, it is not given, it is fought for and asserted. This is stated in the greetings to Ukrainians on Independence Day from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, Ukrainians are celebrating the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Independence in battle with the eternal enemy.
For the twelfth year, we have been fighting for our freedom. For the fourth year, we have been repelling a full-scale invasion. The Ukrainian people will never surrender and will not give up their Independence. Today, we continue the great work of Ukrainian Heroes of the past, who gained an independent Ukraine with sweat and blood
He emphasized that true Independence is impossible without a strong and modern army.
"For the right of the people to be free, our army pays the highest price. We remember every fallen soldier... Thank you to everyone who holds the line and moves forward in this mighty formation. Who fights for freedom with weapons in hand and destroys the enemy. Who strengthens our defense and supports our army
In his conviction, Ukrainians will defend our Independence.
"Its best guarantor is our army. Every brave soldier, sergeant, and officer," Syrskyi summarized.
Recall
On August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 34th anniversary of Independence. This year marks the fourth celebration under the conditions of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier23.08.25, 09:14 • 45138 views