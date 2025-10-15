It is important to demonstrate that Ukraine is a reliable partner and can offer promising cases: Svyrydenko met with the President of Eximbank USA

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko met with the newly appointed President of the US Exim Bank, John Jovanovic. During the meeting, she emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to demonstrate that it is a reliable partner and can offer promising business cases. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We continued the track of developing our business cooperation with the USA at a meeting with the newly appointed President of the US Exim Bank, John Jovanovic. It is important for us to demonstrate at all venues that Ukraine is a reliable partner and can offer promising business cases. We are ready to develop cooperation in energy, infrastructure, logistics, and the extraction of critical minerals. We paid attention to projects in the field of gas imports, nuclear energy, and the development of joint uranium extraction.