It is important to demonstrate that Ukraine is a reliable partner and can offer promising cases: Svyrydenko met with the President of Eximbank USA
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the development of business cooperation with the newly appointed President of Eximbank USA, John Jovanovic. She emphasized the importance of demonstrating Ukraine as a reliable partner, ready for cooperation in energy, infrastructure, logistics, and critical minerals extraction.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko met with the newly appointed President of the US Exim Bank, John Jovanovic. During the meeting, she emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to demonstrate that it is a reliable partner and can offer promising business cases. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.
We continued the track of developing our business cooperation with the USA at a meeting with the newly appointed President of the US Exim Bank, John Jovanovic. It is important for us to demonstrate at all venues that Ukraine is a reliable partner and can offer promising business cases. We are ready to develop cooperation in energy, infrastructure, logistics, and the extraction of critical minerals. We paid attention to projects in the field of gas imports, nuclear energy, and the development of joint uranium extraction.
According to her, Exim Bank can become a reliable major partner in cooperation between the US and Ukraine.
