07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
04:44 PM
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
It is important that there is something between Russia and Hungary: Orban explained why he is "interested" in preserving Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2342 views

Viktor Orban stated the importance of Ukraine's existence as a buffer between Russia and Hungary. The prime minister supports the security of his neighbors but opposes their accession to the EU.

It is important that there is something between Russia and Hungary: Orban explained why he is "interested" in preserving Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that it is important for Hungarians that there is "always something" between Russia and Hungary, which is why Budapest is interested in preserving Ukraine. This is reported by Telex, according to UNN

Details 

As Orbán stated, "the Hungarian government cannot be blamed for the conflict between Iran and Israel," noting that "when the Russians suppressed the Hungarian liberation movements, the Ukrainians were on the side of the Russians." 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors09.03.26, 14:34 • 30978 views

He added that "it is important for Hungarians that there is always 'something' between Russia and Hungary, which is why Hungary is interested in preserving Ukraine.

We are interested not in weakening Ukraine, but in strengthening it, so that there is always something – it can even be called Ukraine – between Russia and Hungary. The security of Hungarians can be guaranteed with greater success if Russia is not our neighbor. Therefore, Ukraine can count on Hungary's support, but it does not want to let it into the EU 

- Orbán stated. 

Recall 

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has intensified his anti-Ukrainian campaign ahead of elections, blocking EU aid packages to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This comes as his party lags 20 points in the polls.

Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless09.03.26, 18:44 • 17004 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

