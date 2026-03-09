Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that it is important for Hungarians that there is "always something" between Russia and Hungary, which is why Budapest is interested in preserving Ukraine. This is reported by Telex, according to UNN.

Details

As Orbán stated, "the Hungarian government cannot be blamed for the conflict between Iran and Israel," noting that "when the Russians suppressed the Hungarian liberation movements, the Ukrainians were on the side of the Russians."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors

He added that "it is important for Hungarians that there is always 'something' between Russia and Hungary, which is why Hungary is interested in preserving Ukraine.

We are interested not in weakening Ukraine, but in strengthening it, so that there is always something – it can even be called Ukraine – between Russia and Hungary. The security of Hungarians can be guaranteed with greater success if Russia is not our neighbor. Therefore, Ukraine can count on Hungary's support, but it does not want to let it into the EU - Orbán stated.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has intensified his anti-Ukrainian campaign ahead of elections, blocking EU aid packages to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This comes as his party lags 20 points in the polls.

