It is important not to let Putin buy time again: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the upcoming meeting of the US and Russian leaders in Budapest

Now it is important not to let Russian dictator Vladimir Putin buy time again. This is how Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the United States and Russia, UNN reports.

The meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest will happen. Now it is important not to let Putin buy time again. Because Putin really wants to continue striking Ukraine, and while he wants that, Russia needs to be struck, struck more