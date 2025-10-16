It is important not to let Putin buy time again: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the upcoming meeting of the US and Russian leaders in Budapest
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reacted to the upcoming meeting of the US and Russian leaders. He emphasized that it is important not to let Putin buy time again, as he wants to continue striking Ukraine.
Now it is important not to let Russian dictator Vladimir Putin buy time again. This is how Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the United States and Russia, UNN reports.
The meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest will happen. Now it is important not to let Putin buy time again. Because Putin really wants to continue striking Ukraine, and while he wants that, Russia needs to be struck, struck more
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that a high-level meeting between US and Russian teams will take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.