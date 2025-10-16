It is important not to let Putin buy time again: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the upcoming meeting of the US and Russian leaders in Budapest

$41.760.01
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
03:13 PM • 15143 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
12:39 PM • 24684 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 29312 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 40305 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 64086 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 22417 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 38558 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 30256 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25406 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Popular news
Monobank experienced a massive failure due to the "Find a Lemon" promotion: the co-owner of the bank commentedOctober 16, 08:42 AM • 7186 views
Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigationOctober 16, 08:44 AM • 10656 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudspersonOctober 16, 08:51 AM • 18991 views
Naftogaz urged Ukrainians to change household habits due to heating season difficultiesOctober 16, 09:38 AM • 5982 views
Ukrainian society must prepare for the fact that peaceful life is unlikely in the coming years - Budanov02:18 PM • 6718 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 24686 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 64087 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 37011 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 57534 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 70154 views
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 33890 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 82579 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 60306 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 62412 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 67275 views
It is important not to let Putin buy time again: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the upcoming meeting of the US and Russian leaders in Budapest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reacted to the upcoming meeting of the US and Russian leaders. He emphasized that it is important not to let Putin buy time again, as he wants to continue striking Ukraine.

It is important not to let Putin buy time again: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to the upcoming meeting of the US and Russian leaders in Budapest

Now it is important not to let Russian dictator Vladimir Putin buy time again. This is how Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the United States and Russia, UNN reports.

The meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest will happen. Now it is important not to let Putin buy time again. Because Putin really wants to continue striking Ukraine, and while he wants that, Russia needs to be struck, struck more 

- Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that a high-level meeting between US and Russian teams will take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine