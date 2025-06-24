It is beneficial for NATO to have an ally like Ukraine today - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that it is beneficial for the North Atlantic Alliance today to have an ally like our country. Ukrainians have extensive experience of living in wartime conditions, which can be useful, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News.

Details

I believe that it is a beneficial offer for NATO today to have an ally like Ukraine. With NATO weapons, with new technologies that our partners do not yet have - Zelenskyy said.

The President also reminded that over ten years of war in Ukraine, a large number of experienced people have emerged who have gone through various types of combat operations.

We are open, we have no secrets. And we have experienced people, because our people have had ten years of various types of combat operations. This is not just the battlefield, it is the economy, it is survival, it is cyberattacks, it is the banking system, the energy sector, and defense in many areas - Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state emphasized that in everyday life, people do not think about issues such as electricity or water purification. Instead, Ukrainians are now needed by NATO with such experience.

You don't think about it when there is no war. But from water purification to electricity in your apartment and gas, NATO does not have this experience. This would strengthen NATO. I'm not saying we will be in NATO, but if someone says that Ukraine needs NATO, I believe that it is mutual, it is a mutual opportunity and a mutual need, and NATO needs Ukrainians - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that the situation in the Middle East could reduce aid to Ukraine from partners, especially the US. He emphasized that without this aid, Russians will feel superior on the battlefield.

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance. He believes that NATO's plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are "very slow," as Putin could have significantly greater capabilities as early as 2030.