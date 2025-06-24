$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Exclusive
09:02 AM
08:36 AM • 44553 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 44813 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 56694 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 50004 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 42991 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57727 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58466 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260330 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120224 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
It is beneficial for NATO to have an ally like Ukraine today - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 1230 views

President Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine is a beneficial ally for NATO, having significant war experience and new technologies. He emphasized that Ukrainians have unique experience of survival in conditions of hostilities, cyberattacks, and energy challenges, which can strengthen the Alliance.

It is beneficial for NATO to have an ally like Ukraine today - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that it is beneficial for the North Atlantic Alliance today to have an ally like our country. Ukrainians have extensive experience of living in wartime conditions, which can be useful, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News.

Details

I believe that it is a beneficial offer for NATO today to have an ally like Ukraine. With NATO weapons, with new technologies that our partners do not yet have

- Zelenskyy said.

The President also reminded that over ten years of war in Ukraine, a large number of experienced people have emerged who have gone through various types of combat operations.

We are open, we have no secrets. And we have experienced people, because our people have had ten years of various types of combat operations. This is not just the battlefield, it is the economy, it is survival, it is cyberattacks, it is the banking system, the energy sector, and defense in many areas

- Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state emphasized that in everyday life, people do not think about issues such as electricity or water purification. Instead, Ukrainians are now needed by NATO with such experience.

You don't think about it when there is no war. But from water purification to electricity in your apartment and gas, NATO does not have this experience. This would strengthen NATO. I'm not saying we will be in NATO, but if someone says that Ukraine needs NATO, I believe that it is mutual, it is a mutual opportunity and a mutual need, and NATO needs Ukrainians

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that the situation in the Middle East could reduce aid to Ukraine from partners, especially the US. He emphasized that without this aid, Russians will feel superior on the battlefield.

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance. He believes that NATO's plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are "very slow," as Putin could have significantly greater capabilities as early as 2030.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
