It has become even easier to renew a pension certificate in Ukraine: details

Ukrainians can renew their pension certificate, even in case of its loss. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

This document can be restored in the following ways:

through the Web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. To do this, you need to submit an application, upload documents and specify a convenient service center to obtain a certificate;

through the application "Pension Fund". There you need to select "To the Pension Fund of Ukraine", then - the section "Communications to the Pension Fund of Ukraine" and then - "Application for the production of a pension certificate". You also need to perform actions similar to those required to obtain a certificate through the portal of the Pension Fund.

The document can also be issued offline, namely - at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. To do this, you need to apply with a passport, RNOKPP and a photo of 3x2.5 cm. Then you need to fill out an application and get a new certificate approximately in a month at the specified service center.

If desired, you can issue an e-pension certificate. It is displayed in "Diia" and has the same legal force as a paper one.

Pensioners from temporarily occupied territories and abroad, as well as displaced persons have the right to receive payments in any bank or through Ukrposhta.