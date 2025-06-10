It has become even easier to renew a pension certificate in Ukraine: details

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 49211 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 139805 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 100149 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 95954 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 175875 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 60329 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 52074 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165363 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100504 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47290 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 49321 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 39439 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 42814 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 27257 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 20087 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 175902 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165379 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 181193 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 167449 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242526 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 2432 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 12801 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 14295 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 41580 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 54327 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

MIM-104 Patriot

ChatGPT

Starlink

It has become even easier to renew a pension certificate in Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

A pension certificate can be renewed online through the PFU web portal or the Pension Fund application, as well as offline - at the nearest PFU service center.

It has become even easier to renew a pension certificate in Ukraine: details

Ukrainians can renew their pension certificate, even in case of its loss. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

This document can be restored in the following ways:

  • through the Web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. To do this, you need to submit an application, upload documents and specify a convenient service center to obtain a certificate;
    • through the application "Pension Fund". There you need to select "To the Pension Fund of Ukraine", then - the section "Communications to the Pension Fund of Ukraine" and then - "Application for the production of a pension certificate". You also need to perform actions similar to those required to obtain a certificate through the portal of the Pension Fund.

      The document can also be issued offline, namely - at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. To do this, you need to apply with a passport, RNOKPP and a photo of 3x2.5 cm. Then you need to fill out an application and get a new certificate approximately in a month at the specified service center.

      If desired, you can issue an e-pension certificate. It is displayed in "Diia" and has the same legal force as a paper one.

      Recall

      Pensioners from temporarily occupied territories and abroad, as well as displaced persons have the right to receive payments in any bank or through Ukrposhta.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Society
      Pension Fund of Ukraine
      Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
      Ukrposhta
      Ukraine
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9