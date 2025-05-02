It concerns more than 50 billion euros: the EU is ready to offer Trump a trade agreement
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union intends to increase purchases of American goods by 50 billion euros to resolve trade differences. However, the EU will not agree to maintaining US tariffs as a fair solution.
The Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Energy Maroš Šefčovič said that the EU is ready to make a trade offer to US President Donald Trump for more than 50 billion euros. This was reported by the Financial Times, reports UNN.
Details
Brussels wants to increase purchases of American goods by €50 billion to solve the "problem" in trade relations, said the EU's chief negotiator.
However, Šefčovič noted that the European Union will not accept Washington's decision to maintain 10 percent tariffs on its goods as a fair solution to trade negotiations.
According to him, this can be quickly resolved by agreements to purchase more gas and agricultural products from the United States. At the same time, he added that it would be "very difficult" to reach an agreement that would be "obviously good and acceptable to the EU member states and the European Parliament."
It won't be easy, but we will work diligently with each EU member state to have unanimous support.
