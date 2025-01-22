It all depends on the United States: Zelensky answers why Ukraine is not yet in NATO

For decades, Ukraine has been kept out of NATO despite loud promises of membership. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the weakness of Western leaders and the mistakes of the Ukrainian authorities, emphasizing that the country's future in the Alliance depends on the US decision.

Zelensky said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council, UNN reports.

From some states, I think, it was not a very transparent policy at first, and they did not support us in NATO. It was just a lie: “Yes, Ukraine will be in NATO”. Decades have passed, and Ukraine is still not in NATO, and it was not fair to Ukraine and Ukrainians. It was also dishonest on the part of our leaders - said the president.

He noted that Ukraine was often mistaken when some of its leaders claimed that the country had been promised NATO membership, as this was not true.

He also believed that the position of Germany and the United States on this issue was weak, as they had engaged in a dialogue with the Russians and failed in it, constantly referring to some agreements with the Russian side.

But as a Ukrainian, I have a question: why did you negotiate without us? We are an independent country. Why in the 90s, early 2000s and beyond did you constantly decide without Ukraine what kind of security guarantees we should have? Is there a place for Ukraine in NATO or not? Why did you do this? I think this is very unfair and dishonest behavior - said Zelensky.

He emphasized that he wants to restore the respect of other countries for Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine is fighting for security guarantees and is seeking to become a NATO member. While most NATO countries support Ukraine, there are four countries-the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary-that do not yet support this aspiration.

However, the decision of all these countries depends on the United States. Countries often want to show themselves as leaders, but the question of Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on the United States, and specifically on its president. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be there. Everyone will support us. If President Trump is not ready, we will not be there - summarized the president.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that allies should support Ukraine more“to change the trajectory of the war.

At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda demands that Ukraine be invited to join NATO, as this would be the first step in providing real security guarantees to Ukraine by the Alliance.