It all depends on the United States: Zelensky answers why Ukraine is not yet in NATO

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90526 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100664 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108609 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103850 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120079 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66084 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114808 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37434 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35101 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90526 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135751 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167431 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157156 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28984 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35101 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114808 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120079 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140429 views
It all depends on the United States: Zelensky answers why Ukraine is not yet in NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24713 views

Ukraine's president said that the country's accession to NATO depends on the decision of the United States and its president. Currently, four NATO countries do not support Ukraine's membership.

For decades, Ukraine has been kept out of NATO despite loud promises of membership. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the weakness of Western leaders and the mistakes of the Ukrainian authorities, emphasizing that the country's future in the Alliance depends on the US decision.

Zelensky said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council, UNN reports.

From some states, I think, it was not a very transparent policy at first, and they did not support us in NATO. It was just a lie: “Yes, Ukraine will be in NATO”. Decades have passed, and Ukraine is still not in NATO, and it was not fair to Ukraine and Ukrainians. It was also dishonest on the part of our leaders

- said the president.

He noted that Ukraine was often mistaken when some of its leaders claimed that the country had been promised NATO membership, as this was not true.

He also believed that the position of Germany and the United States on this issue was weak, as they had engaged in a dialogue with the Russians and failed in it, constantly referring to some agreements with the Russian side.

But as a Ukrainian, I have a question: why did you negotiate without us? We are an independent country. Why in the 90s, early 2000s and beyond did you constantly decide without Ukraine what kind of security guarantees we should have? Is there a place for Ukraine in NATO or not? Why did you do this? I think this is very unfair and dishonest behavior

- said Zelensky.

He emphasized that he wants to restore the respect of other countries for Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine is fighting for security guarantees and is seeking to become a NATO member. While most NATO countries support Ukraine, there are four countries-the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary-that do not yet support this aspiration.

However, the decision of all these countries depends on the United States. Countries often want to show themselves as leaders, but the question of Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on the United States, and specifically on its president. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be there. Everyone will support us. If President Trump is not ready, we will not be there

- summarized the president.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that allies should support Ukraine more“to change the trajectory of the war.

At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda demands that Ukraine be invited to join NATO, as this would be the first step in providing real security guarantees to Ukraine by the Alliance. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics

