The Kremlin is reviving Soviet-era narratives about Russia's constant "sacrifice" in the face of imaginary external aggression in an attempt to justify future Russian aggression against both Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and the long-term mobilization of Russian society. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to a statement by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about France allegedly preparing a contingent of 2,000 servicemen for deployment to Ukraine.

This is part of a concerted Kremlin effort to justify claims that Russia is at war with all of NATO, not just Ukraine. The Kremlin often uses the SVR to spread unsubstantiated accusations aimed at weakening support for Ukraine and sowing doubt about the nature of Russia's own provocations against NATO member states. - ISW believes.

They point out that since mid-September 2025, the SVR has increasingly published statements about alleged Western provocations against Russia, which represents a concerted pattern, "which is likely part of the information-psychological element of Russia's 'zero phase' campaign to prepare for a possible war with NATO."

"The SVR's revival of Soviet-era narratives that Russia must defend itself against imaginary global threats supports the Kremlin's broader efforts to garner domestic support for a protracted war in Ukraine and a future military conflict against NATO," the analysts conclude.

Recall

Last week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW