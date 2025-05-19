Israeli special forces under cover eliminated a military group commander in Gaza

During an undercover operation, Israeli special forces penetrated the house of a high-ranking member of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, Ahmed Sarhan, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and liquidated him. This is reported by Palestinian media, reports UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

According to reports, Israeli security forces, disguised in women's clothing, penetrated the house of military leader Commander Ahmed Sarhan, identified as a terrorist, of one of the Hamas units, trying to arrest him. However, during the силового confrontation, Sarhan was killed, and his wife and children were arrested.

Eyewitnesses said that the soldiers pretended to be displaced women and were carrying a cart with a pile of mattresses. A security officer said that the operation in Khan Yunis was not related to hostage rescue plans, but declined further comment.

There is no confirmation from the Israeli military or other official sources yet.

The Popular Resistance Committees are considered the third largest terrorist organization operating in the Gaza Strip, along with Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In recent years, the group has acted on the instructions of Hamas.

Let us remind you

The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale ground operation in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force carried out more than 670 strikes on Hamas targets.