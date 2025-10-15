Israeli military: one of the bodies handed over by Hamas does not belong to the hostages – The Guardian

The Israeli military reported that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement does not belong to any of the held hostages. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The bodies were handed over on Tuesday to support the fragile truce, after Hamas released the last 20 living hostages on Monday. According to the examinations by the Israeli National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body does not match any of the known hostages, the military emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza.

On October 13, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency confirmed the transfer of the second group of 13 released Hamas hostages. In total, 20 people have been handed over to Israel, completing the release of all planned hostages.