Israeli Defense Forces assure that they will never attack journalists

After the death of a Palestinian journalist, the Israeli Armed Forces stated that they had never had a deliberate intention to attack journalists. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

After the death of Palestinian TV journalist Nafez Abdul Jawad, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued a strong statement on non-interference in the work of media representatives.

The Israeli armed forces have stated that they will never "deliberately target journalists" and are taking all possible measures to minimize harm to civilians, including media representatives.

Add

Palestinian TV journalist Nafez Abdul Jawad was killed in the shelling of Deir al-Balah as a result of a missile attack by Israeli forces. Against the backdrop of this incident, it is important to note that since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, at least 79 journalists have lost their lives as a result of hostilities in various regions.