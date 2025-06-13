Israel strikes Iran, explosions heard in Tehran – media

The Israeli Air Force has struck Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

It is noted that we are talking about explosions in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Israel is directly attacking its largest and best-armed adversary without clear support from the United States - writes the publication.

The media reminds that on Thursday, US President Donald Trump publicly opposed Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, saying that he still believes in the possibility of a nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a state of emergency across the country.

After the preemptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and drone strike against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the near future - said Katz.

And footage of a possible Israeli attack on Iran has already appeared online.

On the eve, senior US officials were informed that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation in Iran.

It was also reported that the US has begun evacuating non-essential personnel from diplomatic and military missions in the Middle East due to growing tensions between Iran and Israel.

