Israel strengthens security for high-ranking officials amid threat of war with Iran

The Israel Security Agency Shin Bet has introduced a plan to significantly strengthen the security of senior political, defense and intelligence officials amid the war with Iran. This was reported by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

"The plan, which cannot be fully detailed, includes special deployment measures and operational procedures prepared in the event of war," the report said.

It is reported that this was introduced against the background of concerns about revenge after the Israel Defense Forces airstrikes destroyed a significant part of Iran's top defense leadership.

According to Jewish media reports, the Security Cabinet is scheduled to meet today at 22:00 in an underground bunker amid ongoing strikes on Iran.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the day before, Iran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings.

The Israel Defense Forces published footage of strikes on Iranian launchers. The Israeli Air Force is trying to prevent further Iranian attempts to shell Israel.