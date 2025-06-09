Israel has handed over Patriot systems to Ukraine received from the USA - Ambassador

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky stated that Israel has transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine. Brodsky said this in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko, reports UNN.

Details

Michael Brodsky said that it concerns Patriot medium and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, which Israel received from the United States, and confirmed that these air defense systems are now in Ukraine.

The Patriot systems that we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli systems that were in service with Israel in the early 90s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. And, unfortunately, this was not talked about very much. But when they say that Israel did not help in the military plan, this is not so. It's not true – said Ambassador Brodsky.

Reference

Patriot (Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target) is a medium and long-range anti-aircraft missile system developed in the USA by Raytheon. First adopted in the 1980s. The system is designed to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic targets (aircraft, cruise missiles) and ballistic missiles.

The complex is highly effective against Russian ballistic missiles, including "Kinzhal", which were previously considered "invulnerable" to air defense.