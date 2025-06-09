Israel has handed over Patriot systems to Ukraine received from the USA - Ambassador

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7240 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 15965 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15732 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33481 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 25982 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 29011 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87605 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77120 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45972 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29084 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 33495 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87617 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111434 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99057 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239971 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29164 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52171 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77123 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110651 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132882 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Israel has handed over Patriot systems to Ukraine received from the USA - Ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Israeli ambassador stated that he had handed over Patriot medium- and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, which Israel received from the United States in the early 1990s.

Israel has handed over Patriot systems to Ukraine received from the USA - Ambassador

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky stated that Israel has transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine. Brodsky said this in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko, reports UNN.

Details

Michael Brodsky said that it concerns Patriot medium and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, which Israel received from the United States, and confirmed that these air defense systems are now in Ukraine.

The Patriot systems that we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli systems that were in service with Israel in the early 90s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. And, unfortunately, this was not talked about very much. But when they say that Israel did not help in the military plan, this is not so. It's not true 

– said Ambassador Brodsky.

Reference

Patriot (Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target) is a medium and long-range anti-aircraft missile system developed in the USA by Raytheon. First adopted in the 1980s. The system is designed to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic targets (aircraft, cruise missiles) and ballistic missiles.

The complex is highly effective against Russian ballistic missiles, including "Kinzhal", which were previously considered "invulnerable" to air defense.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarPolitics
Israel
MIM-104 Patriot
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9