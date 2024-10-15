Israel eliminates head of Hamas aviation unit
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli Defense Forces and the Security Service eliminated Samer Abu Dakka, the head of Hamas's aviation unit. He was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and played a key role in the creation of the aviation unit.
The Israeli Defense Forces, together with the Israeli security service, eliminated Samer Abu Dakka, the head of the Hamas aviation unit. This was reported by the IDF, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, the liquidated man was Abu Dakka, who replaced the previous leader in October 2023. He was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks, including the launch of drones into Israel. He also played a key role in the creation of the Hamas aviation unit and was involved in the attacks during the October 7, 2023 massacre.
