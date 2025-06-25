Israel declares Central Bank of Iran a terrorist organization - country's defense minister

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he had signed an order recognizing the Central Bank of Iran as a terrorist organization. According to him, this decision was made at the request. Israel Katz wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Today I signed a special order declaring the Central Bank of Iran a terrorist organization at the request of the Mossad and the National Center for Economic Warfare, and is designed to strike at the heart of the financial system of the Iranian terrorist regime - he wrote.

Details

Katz noted that the Central Bank of Iran is a channel through which "billions are pumped into deadly terrorism".