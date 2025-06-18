Israel attacks Tehran: residents of the Iranian capital urged to evacuate

On the night of June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called for the immediate evacuation of half a million residents of the 18th district of Tehran and began shelling the Iranian capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Voice of Israel", the Israel Defense Forces in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces published a map with a message about the evacuation in the 18th district of Tehran

"Immediate warning to employees, as well as all persons located in the 18th district of Tehran, according to the territory indicated on the attached map. Over the next few hours, the Israeli army will take action in this area, as it has done in recent days around Tehran, in order to attack the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime," the statement said.

Dear citizens, for the sake of your safety and health, we ask you to immediately leave the specified territory in the 18th district of Tehran. Your presence in this area puts your life at risk - warned in the IDF.

The 18th district is a densely populated area in southwestern Tehran, home to about 420,000 people in an area of 37.5 km².

Later, the IDF informed about the shelling of Tehran in its Telegram channel.

"Israel Defense Forces: The Israeli Air Force is currently carrying out a series of strikes in the Tehran area," the Israeli armed forces said.

Recall

The United States of America is likely to join Israel's operation against Iran, as well as attacks on the country's nuclear facilities.

