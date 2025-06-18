$41.530.08
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 04:49 PM • 22479 views
June 17, 10:46 AM • 161986 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 177966 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 168151 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 214314 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 184557 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 170416 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136315 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109060 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180638 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Israel attacks Tehran: residents of the Iranian capital urged to evacuate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The Israeli army called for the urgent evacuation of half a million residents of the 18th district of Tehran and announced the beginning of a series of strikes on the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime.

On the night of June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called for the immediate evacuation of half a million residents of the 18th district of Tehran and began shelling the Iranian capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Voice of Israel", the Israel Defense Forces in Telegram

Details

It is noted that the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces published a map with a message about the evacuation in the 18th district of Tehran

"Immediate warning to employees, as well as all persons located in the 18th district of Tehran, according to the territory indicated on the attached map. Over the next few hours, the Israeli army will take action in this area, as it has done in recent days around Tehran, in order to attack the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime," the statement said.

Dear citizens, for the sake of your safety and health, we ask you to immediately leave the specified territory in the 18th district of Tehran. Your presence in this area puts your life at risk

- warned in the IDF.

The 18th district is a densely populated area in southwestern Tehran, home to about 420,000 people in an area of 37.5 km².

Later, the IDF informed about the shelling of Tehran in its Telegram channel.

"Israel Defense Forces: The Israeli Air Force is currently carrying out a series of strikes in the Tehran area," the Israeli armed forces said.

Recall

The United States of America is likely to join Israel's operation against Iran, as well as attacks on the country's nuclear facilities. 

Iran attacked Israel with ballistics: what is known

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
United States
Iran
