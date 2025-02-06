Is there a question of forced mobilization of women - a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security answered

In Ukraine, the issue of forced mobilization of women is not an issue. This was reported by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Venislavsky reminded that a law was passed and signed by the President, according to which basic military training for women is voluntary.

Women are registered for military service exclusively with their voluntary consent, women undergo basic military training exclusively with their voluntary consent, and after completing basic military training, they are also registered for military service with their voluntary consent and can be mobilized with their consent. Therefore, there is no issue of forced mobilization of women - Venislavsky noted.

According to him, tens of thousands of women are currently performing combat missions and signing contracts in the Ukrainian army, in the security and defense sector in general.

Addendum

In September 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the total number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 68 thousand, of whom 5 thousand are in the combat zone.

