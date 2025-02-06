Is there a question of forced mobilization of women - a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security answered

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53881 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101674 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127930 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103344 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161258 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105130 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101367 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 80628 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104318 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127930 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151466 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183624 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104318 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109948 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137873 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139636 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167479 views
Is there a question of forced mobilization of women - a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security answered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36812 views

Venislavsky said that the issue of forced mobilization of women is not being considered in Ukraine. Currently, 68,000 women serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including 5,000 in the combat zone.

In Ukraine, the issue of forced mobilization of women is not an issue. This was reported by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.  

Venislavsky reminded that a law was passed and signed by the President, according to which basic military training for women is voluntary.

Women are registered for military service exclusively with their voluntary consent, women undergo basic military training exclusively with their voluntary consent, and after completing basic military training, they are also registered for military service with their voluntary consent and can be mobilized with their consent. Therefore, there is no issue of forced mobilization of women

- Venislavsky noted.

According to him, tens of thousands of women are currently performing combat missions and signing contracts in the Ukrainian army, in the security and defense sector in general.

Addendum

In September 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the total number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 68 thousand, of whom 5 thousand are in the combat zone.

The Ministry of Defense told which specialties are chosen by women who join the Defense Forces through recruitment

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising