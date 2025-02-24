Is the Ministry of Justice sabotaging the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group? The Verkhovna Rada calls on law enforcement to deal with the situation

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 16706 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 43356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 28375 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105892 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90711 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111314 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116521 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146156 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 47449 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 73576 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 25342 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102632 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 37679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 43356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105892 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137202 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 15884 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131287 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133245 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161860 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141326 views
Is the Ministry of Justice sabotaging the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group? The Verkhovna Rada calls on law enforcement to deal with the situation

Is the Ministry of Justice sabotaging the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group? The Verkhovna Rada calls on law enforcement to deal with the situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110586 views

The MP calls on law enforcement officers to investigate a scheme to withdraw about $3 million from Russia's Alfa-Bank to circumvent sanctions.

Law enforcement officers are obliged to verify the information about the withdrawal of funds from the Russian Alfa-Bank from under the anti-Russian sanctions of Ukraine with the participation of the executive service of the Ministry of Justice and the judiciary. This was stated by MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk in a commentary to UNN.

Here we need to understand the situation for sure. Law enforcement should investigate everything and make a legal determination. And we welcome all the sanctions imposed by our international partners (as a result of the work of the Yermak-McFaul group, among others - ed.) However, in fact, despite all the sanctions pressure, the Russian Federation still has the tools to work. The information that is in the press (about Friedman's assets being removed from sanctions - ed.) should be checked by law enforcement. If it is confirmed, we should give the public a signal that it is confirmed and that criminal proceedings have been initiated. If not, there should be a reasoned refutation, because Russia uses such information to undermine our image in the international arena

- The MP stated.

Earlier, it was reported that despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's sanctions against Alfa-Bank and its owner Mikhail Fridman, the Russian financial institution managed to withdraw about $3 million from Ukraine. The key role in this was played by the Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice, in particular the Executive Service headed by Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko. 

In particular, in March 2024, the commercial court ruled to recover about $3 million from Alfa Bank in favor of Credit Initiatives LLC (case 910/161/51/23). On August 7, 2024, the court approved an installment plan until February 28, 2025. The founder of Credit Investments LLC is the Cyprus offshore company Chibeil Limited. As the journalists found out, this company is affiliated with Alfa-Bank and is managed by its management.

Enforcement proceedings were opened in the Obolon Department of the State Enforcement Service of Kyiv (№76148783, 76111629, 76032219, 75875334), which is a violation, since cases involving such amounts of money are the responsibility of the central apparatus. The bailiffs' vertical is headed by Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko, who, according to our sources, directed the bailiffs to do just that.

Through this scheme, instead of being recovered in favor of the Ukrainian budget, the funds were transferred to foreign accounts of Alfa Bank and ABH Holdings, which, by the way, was the company where Haichenko worked before taking up his position at the Ministry of Justice and which has now filed a claim against Ukraine for more than $1 billion. It should be added that protecting Ukraine's interests in such disputes is also the competence of the Ministry of Justice, but given the above, there is a conflict of interest there, which the head of the department, Olga Stefanishyna, has not commented on.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising