Is it true that Ukraine does not return Ukrainian prisoners deported by Russia? Lubinets responded

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3485 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11698 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21325 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28471 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41784 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71413 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39973 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45894 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88598 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55282 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 18734 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya MatvienkoJuly 2, 07:17 AM • 15165 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50054 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory10:07 AM • 9780 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 7544 views
Publications
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 3033 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8411 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88598 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 110550 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 118657 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 3609 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50654 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 39928 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 102927 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 103663 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Is it true that Ukraine does not return Ukrainian prisoners deported by Russia? Lubinets responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 373 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets refuted information about Ukraine not returning Ukrainian prisoners deported by Russia, stating that all Ukrainian citizens are on the list for return. 45 Ukrainian citizens of this category are blocked at the Russian-Georgian border, regarding whom a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite verification.

Is it true that Ukraine does not return Ukrainian prisoners deported by Russia? Lubinets responded

Commenting on whether Ukraine truly does not return Ukrainian prisoners deported by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories, the Ombudsman stated that this is not true. 45 Ukrainian citizens, precisely of this category, are blocked at the Russian-Georgian border. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, during a press conference, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

This is not true. All our citizens of Ukraine are on the list for return, including those citizens who were serving sentences. Russia forcibly removed them from the territory of Ukraine.

- said Lubinets.

He noted that there are cases when Russia forcibly mobilizes prisoners it has deported and issues them Russian passports.

There are cases when citizens of Ukraine refuse this, serve their sentence. After that, there are cases when they are deported. 45 citizens of Ukraine, precisely of this category, are blocked at the border between the Russian Federation and Georgia. I sent a separate letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to speed up the verification procedure, identification of the person.

- Lubinets said.

When asked how many citizens of this category there are in total, the Ombudsman replied: "A sufficiently large number, we are talking about thousands."

Context

The "Mediazona" portal reported that more than 50 Ukrainians are living in a basement near the Georgian border, awaiting permission to enter.

Most of these people are former prisoners who, after being released from Russian colonies, are often held for many months in temporary detention centers for foreign citizens (TSVSIG). Since mid-June, Russian authorities have been massively transporting them to the border with Georgia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine is aware of the detention of a number of Ukrainians at the Russian-Georgian border in inappropriate conditions, who were deported from the Russian Federation after serving their sentences. 12 people have already been evacuated.

In 2024, Hanna Skrypka, a lawyer for the Public Organization "Protection of Prisoners of Ukraine" and director of the Charitable Foundation "Social and Legal Development," stated that for some reason the state does not want to resolve the issue of determining the status of prisoners deported by Russia from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

For reference

According to Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska, in the first days of the full-scale invasion, 11 institutions and almost 3,000 prison population and staff found themselves under occupation. In the Kherson region, 4 institutions have already been de-occupied – 1 pre-trial detention center and three colonies.

According to the NGO "Protection of Prisoners of Ukraine", about 2000 people who were serving sentences in places of detention were taken out of the Kherson region. From the Holoprystan and Snihurivka correctional colonies, where hospitals for tuberculosis patients were located, and the Darivka correctional colony, where a general disease hospital was located, people who were under daily medical supervision and received constant treatment were taken out.

In places of detention on the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories (TOT), prisoners are tortured and subjected to abuse, as evidenced by those who have returned. This includes forced passportization of imprisoned Ukrainians throughout their detention.

The routes for returning deportees from Russia are through the "Kolotylivka-Pokrovka" checkpoint. The second return route is through Georgia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Georgia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9