06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131657 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Ireland is ready to contribute to ensuring Ukraine's security – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

President Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The parties are working on strengthening sanctions against Russia and security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine during a phone conversation with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. One of the topics of conversation was Ireland's participation in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's website.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine and Ireland are jointly working to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

We discussed work on security guarantees. The involvement of all partners is very important for us. Ireland is ready to contribute to ensuring security. We also equally see the need to increase pressure on Russia, including through the introduction of secondary sanctions.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of two coalition factions of the German Bundestag, Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, to coordinate the next joint steps in diplomacy and discuss the continuation of financial and defense support for our country.

Yehor Brailian

Politics
Republic of Ireland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine