Ireland is ready to contribute to ensuring Ukraine's security – Zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The parties are working on strengthening sanctions against Russia and security guarantees.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine during a phone conversation with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. One of the topics of conversation was Ireland's participation in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's website.
It is noted that Ukraine and Ireland are jointly working to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
We discussed work on security guarantees. The involvement of all partners is very important for us. Ireland is ready to contribute to ensuring security. We also equally see the need to increase pressure on Russia, including through the introduction of secondary sanctions.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of two coalition factions of the German Bundestag, Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, to coordinate the next joint steps in diplomacy and discuss the continuation of financial and defense support for our country.
