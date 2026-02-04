Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that talks with the US are expected in Oman on Friday

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran and the United States will hold nuclear talks in Oman's capital, Muscat, on Friday, UNN reports.

According to AP, the Iranian Foreign Minister's statement came after reports that the talks could be derailed due to changes in the format and content of the negotiations.

"I am grateful to our Omani brothers for taking all necessary measures," Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday evening.

Recall

Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman, not Turkey, as originally planned.