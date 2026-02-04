Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that talks with the US are expected in Oman on Friday

$43.190.22
08:17 PM • 468 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 2086 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
06:32 PM • 4652 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
04:19 PM • 10189 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 13194 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 12437 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 12367 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19032 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25802 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19774 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
Popular news
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 30287 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HURFebruary 4, 11:55 AM • 10056 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhotoFebruary 4, 01:46 PM • 17702 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhotoFebruary 4, 02:18 PM • 10619 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 11383 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 30293 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 61764 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 62506 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 101646 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 109681 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideo07:58 PM • 484 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 1914 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 4118 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 4368 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 5902 views
Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that talks with the US are expected in Oman on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran and the US will hold nuclear talks in Muscat on Friday. The talks will take place in Oman, not in Turkey, as previously planned.

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that talks with the US are expected in Oman on Friday

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran and the United States will hold nuclear talks in Oman's capital, Muscat, on Friday, UNN reports.

According to AP, the Iranian Foreign Minister's statement came after reports that the talks could be derailed due to changes in the format and content of the negotiations.

"I am grateful to our Omani brothers for taking all necessary measures," Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday evening.

US ready to meet with Iran despite changes in venue and format - Rubio04.02.26, 19:49 • 1802 views

Recall

Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman, not Turkey, as originally planned.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Associated Press
Muscat
Oman
Turkey
United States
Iran