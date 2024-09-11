Iranian Foreign Ministry denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

Iran did not supply ballistic missiles to Russia. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araqchi in social network X, reports UNN.

“Iran did not supply ballistic missiles to russia. Period,” reported Sayed Abbas Araqchi.

According to him, the US and the E3 (France, Germany and the UK - ed.) are again acting on faulty intelligence and faulty logic.

“Sanctions supporters should ask themselves: how can Iran produce and presumably sell sophisticated weapons? Sanctions are not the solution, but part of the problem,” he summarized.

Recall

Washington announced sanctions against Russian and Iranian organizations, senior officials, and merchant ships for transferring Iranian ballistic missiles to Moscow.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement, condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate action to cancel bilateral air service agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.